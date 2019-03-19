Inez Girdley



Richmond, IN - Inez Girdley, 89, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Reid Hospital after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma.



She was born on December 10, 1929, in Quebec, Tennessee to Charlie Lee Hutchings and Beulah Mae Rigsby and had lived in Richmond since 1968. She was a pastor's wife for 26 years at Hillcrest Baptist Church. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her family. She beautifully lived her life of faith with kindness, joy, sacrifice, and love for others.



Survivors include one son James (Anita) Girdley of Richmond, two daughters, Donna Girdley of Richmond, and Patsy (Paul) Riber of Dwight, Illinois; six grandchildren, James (Kristina) Girdley of Centerville, Indiana, John (Angela) Girdley of Lake Placid Florida, Paul (Lisa) Girdley, Chillicothe, Ohio, Seth (Lisa) Riber of Dwight, Illinois, Emily (Adam) Moore of Dwight, Illinois, McKenna (Matt) Jury of Dwight, Illinois; 13 Great Grandchildren; sister , Sue (Dean) Denton of Quebec, Tennessee, Jessie (Pat) Hutchings of Rock Island, Tennessee, James Hutchings of Clarkston, Michigan; nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband Pastor James D. Girdley, parents, sister Mae Simonds and brother Hubert Hutchings.



The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Rafat Abonour of I.U. Simon Cancer Center, Dr. David DeSantis and the Reid Hospice team for the excellent care given to our Mother.



Visitation for Inez Girdley will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 3469 Hillcrest Road, Richmond. Funeral service will follow the visitation at Hillcrest Baptist Church with Pastor Martin Holman officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Stegall Berhide-Orr Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church or IU Simon Cancer Center for Miles for Myeloma. Please make checks payable to: IU Foundation and mail to IU Foundation, P.O. Box 7072, Indianapolis, IN 46207-7072. Indicate "In memory of "Inez Girdley" on the memo line. You may also make donations online at www.cancer.iu.edu/m4m. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary