Irene C. Boesch
1925 - 2020
Irene C. Boesch

Richmond - Irene C. Boesch passed away peacefully on October 19th, 2020. Irene was born in Pennsylvania on November 25th, 1925 to Leo and Connie Faiola. She was raised in Niagara Falls, New York, and moved to New York City in her early 20's to study Art.

She lived an incredible life and came from a large Italian family who loved and welcomed anyone and everyone they met. She carried that tradition on through her life and passed that way of living on to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Irene was always the life of the party, cracking jokes, telling stories, and dancing the night away. Irene loved to paint and draw. She was quite a talented artist, and was a big part of the art community in Richmond. Irene shared that talent through several generations of her family. She wasn't just a mother and grandmother to her family. Every friend her grandkids brought over became her instant family. Many of them did, and still do call her Grandma.

Irene leaves behind her children: Celeste Chandler, Cameron Boesch, Melinda Antrim (Curt Walker). Her grandchildren, Brian Stamper, Nicholas (Lacey) Antrim, Matthew (Marissa) Anderson, Patricia Antrim (Pete Dalbey), Sarah (Kacy) Stahl. Ten great-granchildren: Bailey, Alex, and Morgan Antrim, Drew Dalbey, Erica, Ethan, and Evan Anderson, Samantha and Aaron Stamper, and Finnley Stahl.

Irene was preceded in death by her daughter Prudence Houser. Irene will be greatly missed by all those who loved her, but her legacy will live on through the many lives she impacted in her 94 wonderful years.

The family will celebrate Irene's life in November on what would have been her 95th birthday. Details will be made available on social media in the coming weeks.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in her name to The Richmond Art Museum, or to any organizations battling the fight against Covid-19.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
