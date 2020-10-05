Irene Davis
Fountain City - In her family's own words:
"Our beautiful mother passed away gracefully, in her home surrounded by her family, with the Lord's hand upon her.
She was the best mother anyone could ever have and we will miss her so much, but we know we will all be together again one day."
Irene was born on May 7, 1935 in Monticello, Kentucky to Piercy & Clora Gregory Baker. She was united in marriage to Billy Lynn Davis on September 26, 1953. They were blessed with 4 daughters and 1 son before his death on April 11, 1982.
Irene had lived in Wayne County since 1955. She was a homemaker. After her husband's death, she went to work at Cox's Supermarket and later at Qualtech, from where she retired in 1995.
Irene treasured the time spent with her family through the years. She once rode in a hot air balloon, an experience she talked about for the rest of her life. She loved growing flowers and watching the birds around her home. She also enjoyed reading, listening to music and solving crossword puzzles.
Irene's family is grateful to Dr. Ahmed Khatri and the nurses and staff on 5 North at Reid Health. They also appreciate the care from Dr. David Desantis and the Reid Health Hospice team.
Irene will be missed by her children, Nancy Caldwell; Patty Miller & her husband, Rusty; Roberta Combs; Teresa Frantz & her husband, Robert; and son, Billy Joe Davis & his companion, Angie Moore; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, sister, Etta Lee Keith; brother, Boyce Baker and several nieces & nephews. She was excited to meet her 16th great-grandchild, who is due very soon.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 2 grandchildren, son-in-law, Alfred "Buddy" Caldwell and brother, Glenn Baker.
Irene's family will hold a private graveside service in Goshen Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com
.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for Reid Health Hospice, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374.
The Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home is assisting with funeral arrangements.