Irene Hartman
Liberty - Irene Hartman, 95 of Liberty, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Whitewater Commons Senior Living in Liberty.
Irene was born September 16, 1923 in Union County to Ross C. and Myrtle Sanford Witter. After graduating from Short High School in 1941, she married Howard M. "Pete" Hartman on June 24, 1942 at her parent's family farm. Irene was a member of the College Corner Presbyterian Church, United Presbyterian Women and volunteered faithfully from 1998 to 2018 at McCullough-Hyde Hospital, Oxford, Ohio. For 33 years, Irene was the dispatcher for the Union County Sheriff's Department She had also been employed as an operator at GTE in Liberty. Irene enjoyed making baby quilts and afghans in her leisure time.
Irene is survived by her children and their spouses: Darrell Hartman and Becky, Terry Hartman and Peg, Cheryl Hartman, all of Liberty; Marcia Rosenberger and Greg of Bath, Melvin Hartman and Cheryl of Fountaintown, Steve Hartman of Liberty, Lori Oakley of Celina, Ohio; her sister: Carolyn Stearns of West College Corner; her son-in-law: Larry Williams of Ft. Wayne; sister-in-law: Edra Witter of West College Corner; 24 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her Husband of 63 years who died October 10, 2005; her daughters: Evelyn Williams and Phyllis Seibert; her siblings: Martha Bothast, Geneva Curry, Floyd, Mark, Wayne, and Robert Witter.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Fosdick Chapel, Liberty, with Pastor John Quigley of the College Corner Presbyterian Church officiating. Interment will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens near Boston. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 11 a.m. Monday until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the or through the funeral home. For additional information, go to www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 1, 2019