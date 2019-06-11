|
Irene M. Black
Hagerstown - Irene M. Black, 99, a lifelong Hagerstown resident, went to be with the Lord on June 5, 2019. She was born in Wayne County, Indiana December 18, 1919. She was the daughter of George T. and Alma (Waltz) Sherry. She was married to Francis G. Black June 9, 1944, Mr. Black was taken from her by death in December 2005. They had walked together side by side for over 60 years, sharing mutually the adventures, joys, and sorrows of this life. Irene graduated from Hagerstown High School and Miami Jacobs Business College. She was a lifelong member of the West River Friends Quaker Meeting. She was also a former member of the Randolph County Extension Homemakers club. She enjoyed working on the family farm, traveling, camping, and boating with her family. Irene played the violin in her early years, the organ many years, and throughout her life sang in choirs both in her church and in Texas where she wintered with Francis. She was kind, forgiving, fun, hard working, generous, faithful, abounding in love, never giving up, pure sweetness with a tough inner core, a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother, loyal to her church and appreciative of her friends. The memory of her noble life becomes a rich legacy of faith & love of Jesus to those who so dearly loved her. She leaves to cherish her memory two children; Donna (Daniel) Harney and Larry (Cindy) Black, four grandchildren Sherry (Jon) Stuart, Jana (Patrick) Sly, Erica (Brad) Miller and Jason (Mandy) Black, eleven great grandchildren Paige, Lauren, Garren, Brooke, Joseph, Autumn, Mary Malone, Rivers, Sarah, Kory, and Maggie and a foster sister Carolyn Lacey. Memorial services will take place Sunday, June 23, at 5 p.m. at West River Friends Meeting. Pastor Ben Snyder will officiate. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the church before the service from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Culberson Funeral Home is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to West River Friends Meeting, 10636 Lacy Rd, Economy, In. 47339. Blessed be God, for that sweet hope that whispers to the mourner's heart, be still; you shall again behold those dear ones in Heaven to be separated no more forever. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 11, 2019