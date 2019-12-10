Services
Cambridge City - Irene Martinez Muckridge, 78, of Cambridge City, Indiana passed away on December 8, 2019 at Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana.

Irene was born in El Paso, Texas on April 25, 1941 to Julian Martinez and Refugia Garcia Martinez. Irene lived in Yuma, Arizona where she met and married her husband, Don. They later moved to Cambridge City and raised their family there. Irene attended Yuma Union High School. She became active in March of Dimes, Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church, and worked with other charities such as Muscular Dystrophy, , and Multiple Sclerosis. Later in Irene's career, she worked as a teacher's assistant in Western Wayne schools in which she was able to work closely with kids. Irene always felt that each child was like an extension of her family.

Irene leaves behind her husband of 58 years, Don H. Muckridge of Cambridge City; and her sons, Patrick Muckridge of Richmond, and Brent (Stephen Kowal) Muckridge of Miami, FL; five grandchildren, Samantha Muckridge, William Muckridge, Zachary Kowal, Elizabeth Kowal, and Olivia Kowal; two great-grandchildren Kevin Muckridge and Quinten Doerflein; brothers Robert Martinez and Socorro Martinez; nieces and nephews.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Julian and Refugia Martinez, her brothers, Manuel Martinez and Armando Martinez; her sisters, Mary Nelson and Teresa Emerson; and her son, Michael Muckridge.

Visitation for Irene Muckridge will be at Marshall Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin, on Thursday December 12th from 4 - 7 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. John Hall at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church on Friday, December 13th at 11 a.m..

In place of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Irene's honor to Breast Cancer Awareness, Multiple Sclerosis, or Muscular Dystrophy organizations.

Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
