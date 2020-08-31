1/1
Irene Murray
Irene Murray

Richmond - Irene Murray 86 of Richmond passed away on August 28, 2020, at Reid Health. She was born November 28, 1933, in Jackson County, Kentucky to Dan and Flora Hensley Deaton and lived here most of her life. She married William D. Murray in 1951 and moved to Richmond. Irene was blessed with three children Thomas, Debbie, and Don. She retired from Reid Hospital where she worked as a unit clerk and secretary for the laboratory. Irene was a member of Freedom Baptist Church.

Survivors include two children Debbie (Bruce) Tipton of Liberty and Don Murray and Angie of Richmond, seven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Her husband William D. Murray, died June 5, 2017. She is also preceded in death by her parents, one brother Dexter Deaton, and three sisters Lydia Brown, Lula Gwin, and Lois Horner.

Private graveside services will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with Rev. John Shepherd officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to Reid Foundation for Hospice Care 1100 Reid Parkway Richmond, Indiana 47374. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Service is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at sbocares@aol.com.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
