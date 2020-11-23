1/1
Iva Alexander
Iva Alexander

Richmond - Iva L. Alexander, 77, passed away on Sunday, November 22.

She was born Iva L. Pierce in Richmond, Indiana, on May 15, 1943, the daughter of Charles Edward, Sr. & Clara McCord Pierce, both of whom preceded her in death. Iva was a graduate of Brownsville High School.

Iva was a member of the Middleboro United Methodist Church. She worked as an assembler at Belden, retiring after over 30 years of service. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren.

Iva will be missed by her husband of 31 years, Paul Alexander, who she married on July 3, 1989; daughter, Lisa Carlton & her companion, David Smoot; sons, Eddie Carlton & wife, Kim, Larry Carlton & companion, Rebecca Bergen; stepsons, Randy Brooks & wife Karen, Sam Alexander & wife, Lisa, Tony Alexander; granddaughter, who she raised, Lexi Alexander; 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; sister, Sharon Pierce & her companion, Bill Sanders; brother, Charles Pierce, Jr. & wife, Sharon.

Public visitation for Iva will be from 1-2 p.m. on Friday, November 27, at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. The family will hold a private service for Iva beginning at 2:00 p.m., with interment following in Willow Grove Cemetery.

In order to keep everyone safe and healthy, the funeral home requests that all visitors wear masks and observe physical distancing guidelines during visitation. Anyone not feeling well should not attend.

Memorial contributions are encouraged for the Alzheimer's Association, 50 E. 91st St., Suite 50, Indianapolis, IN 46240.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .




Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-McQuiston Funeral Home
321 Us 27 S
Fountain City, IN 47341
(765) 847-2612
