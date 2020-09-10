Iva Cameron Loy
Eaton, OH - Iva Cameron Loy, age 103, of Eaton, OH passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Greenbriar Nursing Center in Eaton. She was born July 7, 1917 in Preble County, OH to the late Harry and Sarah Ellen (Fudge) Lipps. She was a member of the Eaton United Church of Christ; was a 70-year member of the Eastern Star Ideal Chapter #293 Lewisburg, OH, where she served as Past Matron; and was a lifetime member of the National D.A.V. Auxiliary
. She enjoyed attending the many activities at the Senior Citizens Center in Eaton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Leslie Dean Cameron; second husband Floyd Loy; son Billy Dean Cameron; and granddaughter Dana Meeks Adkins; and brothers Ralph and Doris Lipps, Carl and Katheryn Lipps, Emil and Lucille Lipps and Pete and Hazel "Tillie" Lipps; son-in-law's Loyde Meeks and Gary Larson. She is survived by her daughters Jean Meeks of Eaton, OH and Marianna Larson of Frenchtown, MT; 12 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and 26 great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Brookville, IN. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. The family would like to express a special thank you to the all the staff at Greenbriar Nursing Center for the excellent care they provided to Iva. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Eaton United Church of Christ, 113 West Decatur Street, Eaton, OH 45320. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com