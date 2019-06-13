Services
Richmond - Ivan S. "Sam" Moore Jr., age 70, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Reid Health.

Born March 5, 1949, in Carthage, Missouri, to Ivan Samuel and Leona Broadwater Moore Sr., Sam lived most of his life in Richmond. He served in the U.S. Army. Sam owned and operated Sam's Tree Service. He loved going to flea markets and garage sales.

Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Rita Hampton Moore, to whom he was married on July 29, 1995; son, Michael Stevens of Richmond; sisters, Peggy Alexander of Chandler, Texas, and Teresa Millard of Joplin, Missouri; brother, Jim (Connie) Moore of Carthage; brother-in-law, Dorris Lakes of Richmond; nieces; nephews; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Emma Lakes; and brothers, Tommy and Chris Moore.

Visitation for Ivan S. "Sam" Moore Jr. will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Dorris Lakes officiating. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to: , Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
