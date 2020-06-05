Ivory Juanita Ogden
Union, Ohio - Ivory Juanita Ogden, age 78 of Union, Ohio, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home. She was born on June 14, 1941 to the late Polly J. (Allen) and Willie E. Owens in Rockcastle County, Kentucky. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Ivory is survived by her daughter; Kandy Ogden, 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives, friends, and non-relatives she claimed as her own children. She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter; Vivian K. Smith, and her sons; Westley Ogden and Roger W. Ogden Jr.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the family requests that you maintain social distancing guidelines and asks that you wear a mask. If you are feeling ill, the family asks that you remain home, but you are able to watch Ivory's service by going to our website listed below and clicking on the link listed below her obituary. Ivory's visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 from 10 am to 12 pm at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Boulevard Englewood, Ohio 45322). Her service will begin at 12 pm with burial to follow at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com. Local arrangements are being handled by Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Service.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.