J. Marshall Ray
Richmond, IN - J. Marshall Ray, 62 years old, passed away at his home June 17th, 2019. He lived in Richmond most of his life from where he graduated from Richmond High School. After graduation, he worked for ITT specializing in Satellite Telecommunications. He was contracted to the military in his field for 12 years, completing his contract in Iceland. He was most recently employed at Reclaimed Energy for 25 years, in Connersville.
He was a member of the Richmond congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. He was baptized on October 11th, 2008. This began his walk of faith with Jehovah God, which he faithfully followed for 11 years. His loyalty and faithfulness to his Creator until his last breath epitomized the true Christian faith, setting an example worthy of imitation.
He was a humble, loving, kind hearted and knowledgeable Husband, Father, and PaPaw. His smile warmed every heart around him. He was a skillful master of all trades, which he frequently put into service; selflessly giving his time to his loved ones and friends.
Marshall and his wife Jeri have been together for 26 years and she survives. He is also survived by his children: Julie Calderon (Jessy), Lori Sponsel (Bill), Derrick Boardman (Jennifer) and Dara Boardman. His grandchildren: James Boardman (Kristin), Vincent Marino (Clarissa), Michael Marino, Derika Boardman, Zack Boardman, Scott Rohe (Rachel), Lee Butler, Katie Butler, Rochelle McConnell, Jackson Hillard, Madison Butler, Morgan Butler, J Trinidad Calderon II, Chrystle Spurgeon (Matt), Ami Calderon, Hilary Calderon and Rachel Calderon. His great grandchildren: Jocelynn Calderon, Kylar Marino, Ava Rohe. His parents: John Ray (Norita) and Dixie Wiles Ray. His siblings: Robert Ray, Laura Klein and Linda Turner. And many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may visit at Community Family Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Richmond, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM, with Larry Spurgeon officiating. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 21, 2019