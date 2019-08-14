|
Jack A. Myers
Richmond - Jack Allen Myers, 77 years old and longtime resident of the Richmond area, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019 at St. Vincent Heart Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born on January 10, 1942 in Richmond, IN to Charles and Bettie Myers. Jack enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting and theatre events, Richmond Red Devils baseball games, and Richmond Jazz baseball games. Jack graduated from Richmond High School in 1960.
Jack was a member of the 1958 Richmond Red Devil State Champion Football team, and the 1959 Richmond Red Devil State Champion Wrestling team. Jack was a long-time member of the Class of 1960 reunion committee, and an avid fan of Richmond Red Devil sports.
Jack retired after 27 years as a member of the Richmond Police Department. Jack was sworn in as a patrolman on March 11, 1968, and weeks later was involved as a police responder during the Downtown Richmond Explosion Disaster. During his career, he served as patrolman, detective, and Deputy Chief of Police until his retirement in 1995. Highlights of his career included participating in security details for Ronald Reagan, Frank Sinatra, and Dolly Parton.
Jack was married to Jane (Kellam) Myers of Connersville for 52 years before her death in 2015. They were married on June 2, 1963 in Richmond, IN. After raising their two boys, Jack and Jane enjoyed fishing, square dancing, attending church, and spending time with their grandchildren.
Jack is survived by his two sons; Jeff (Kelly) Myers of Jeffersonville, IN and John (Mindy) Myers of Indianapolis, IN. He has five grandchildren; Karissa (Krista) Slate of Charlestown, IN, Evan Myers of New Albany, IN, Shelby Myers of Indianapolis, IN, Annie Myers of Pendleton, IN and Allie Myers. Jack is also survived by his brothers Bob Myers and Dan Myers, both of Richmond, IN. He was blessed with over a hundred nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Services for Jack will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Friday (August 16, 2019) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Richmond Police Department Chaplin Tom Canon will officiate. Family and friends may call from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Friday (August 16, 2019) at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the John W. Hennigar F.O.P. Lodge No. 63,
c/o Richmond Police Department, 50 N. 5th Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019