Jack Baker
Richmond - Jack D. Baker, 88, of Richmond, passed away on Friday, August 30.
He was born on July 23, 1931 in Darke County, Ohio to Charles and Juanita Eley Baker.
Jack graduated from Hollansburg High School. He married the former Mary A. Kenworthy on August 18, 1949. Jack and Mary operated a dairy farm for many years.
Jack will be missed by his sons, Kim Baker and wife, Debra; Jeff Baker; grandchildren, Ryan Baker and wife, Michael; Jason Baker and wife, Denise; Deidre Frech, Kimberly Hunt and husband, Ryan; great-grandchildren, Maddie, Jack, Amber and fiancé, Chris, Charlie, Ella, Chipper and his wife, Sara; Bailey, Josh, Morgan, Hayden and Raegan; great-great-grandchildren, Satie, Leon, Wyatt, Hunter, Adalynn and Lochlan; brother, Richard Baker.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary, on July 13, 2019; grandson, Brook Baker and a sister, Donna Hite.
No public services are planned.
The Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, Fountain City, is assisting with arrangements.
