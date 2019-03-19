Jack Dale Miles



Richmond, Ind. - Jack Dale Miles, age 82, of Richmond, Indiana, caught the flight to Heaven Sunday, March 17, 2019, from his home surrounded by his family.



Jack was born January 6, 1937, in Karnak, Illinois, to James and Edna Sadler Miles, during the great flood that was in progress. On November 24, 1957, he married the love of his life, Patricia Ann Dillman, who accompanied him during his military service to assigned air bases in the United States and Europe. Jack and Pat were fortunate enough to have four wonderful sons, who they were very proud of. Jack retired from the United States Air Force as Master Sergeant on January 6, 1997, after 21 ½ years of proud service to his country. After his military service, Jack worked in manufacturing for many years, finally retiring from General Motors in 2002.



Jack and Pat lived in Richmond for many years, and he proudly served with the Wayne County Honor Guard at veterans' funerals for a few years. He was an active member of the American Legion Harry Ray Post #65 and Richmond Conservation Club. Jack enjoyed fishing, target shooting, and reading. He was a great student of the Civil War, studying the Battle of Gettysburg extensively. Jack had a wonderful life and often said he would have no complaints if his "ticket" was punched any day. "Look for me in Heaven!"



Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Patricia Ann Dillman Miles; sons, Mike (Dorothy) Miles of Alabama, Steven Miles of Florida, Bill (Wendy) Miles of Richmond, and Jack (Beth) Miles of Fountain City, Indiana; six grandchildren and their spouses; six great-grandchildren; sister, Katherine Hughes of Sterling, Illinois; brother, Daniel Miles of Illinois; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Faye Loucks and Pauline Brown; and brother, Robert Miles.



Visitation for Jack Dale Miles will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with John Dillman officiating. Entombment will be in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum with military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Richmond Conservation Club, P.O. Box 37, Richmond, IN 47375 or to a .



