Jack G. Smith
Greenwood, Ind. - Jack G. Smith, age 79, formerly of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at his home.
Jack was born July 27, 1940, in Richmond, Indiana, to William and Grace Lincoln Smith. He was a 1959 graduate of Richmond High School, where he was a 1958-59 All-State Offensive Tackle for the Red Devils during the Mythical State Championship. Jack was a salesman for A. Lee Clifford & Company, Inc. in Indianapolis for many years. He enjoyed music, horse racing, and a variety of sports, including listening to the Cincinnati Reds and Indianapolis Colts. Jack was witty and a great conversationalist, who had a knowledge base on a broad range of subjects. He loved having friends around him. However, above all else, Jack's world revolved around his love for his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Charlotte Swindell Smith; children, Scott (Donna J.) Smith of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Daniel (Jenifer) Smith and Robyn (Austin) Crosley, both of Greenwood; grandchildren, Jack Smith, Landen Crosley, William Smith, and Carson Crosley; cousins; and many friends, including Richard Christian.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation for Jack G. Smith will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Earlham Cemetery, 1101 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: American Foundation for the Blind, 1401 S. Clark Street, Ste. 730, Arlington, VA 22202.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019