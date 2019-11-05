|
|
Jack J. Jordan
Eaton, Ohio - Jack J. Jordan, age 77, of Eaton, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Monday, November 4, 2019, at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Born January 2, 1942, in Richmond, Indiana, to Phillip and Katherine Peters Jordan, Jack was a life-long resident of Preble County, Ohio. He was a 1960 graduate of New Paris High School. Jack served in the Eaton National Guard for six years. He was a dedicated farmer and enjoyed working with his brothers, Jeff and Phil, and nephew, Clark Jordan. Jack's passion was Farmall antique tractors. He belonged to the Wayne County Tractor Club and had an impressive collection of Farmall antique tractors. Jack attended Central United Methodist Church in Richmond. He was a loving and proud husband, father, and grandfather, who will be dearly missed by his family.
Survivors include his loving wife of 30 years, Jennie Lowe Jordan, to whom he was married July 18, 1989; children, Samantha "Mandy" Spinks of Crown Point, Indiana, Jacqueline (Tod) White of Columbus, Ohio, and Lt Col Robert (Rebecca) Jordan USAF (Ret.) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; stepchildren, Dianne (Michael) Holland, Linda Shay, and Tom Bumpas, all of Colorado; grandchildren, Austin, Aaron, and Alison White, Noah and Nehemiah Spinks, and Alexis, Aleena, and Nia Jordan; step-granddaughter, Holly (Dustin) Vantreese of Noblesville, Indiana; step-great-grandchildren, Annabelle and Luke Vantreese; sister, Jayne (Patrick) Pinho of St. Petersburg, Florida; brothers, Jeff (Sharon) Jordan and Phillip (Debbie) Jordan, both of Richmond; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation for Jack J. Jordan will be from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Joseph Seger officiating. Burial will be in Spring Lawn Cemetery in New Paris, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Central United Methodist Church, 1425 East Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019