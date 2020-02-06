Services
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
Jack L. Lawson

Jack L. Lawson

Jack L. Lawson Obituary
Jack L. Lawson

New Paris, OH - Jack L. Lawson, age 67, of New Paris, OH, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Reid Hospital in Richmond, IN. He was born December 23, 1952 in Clarksville, OH to the late Garvin and Betty Lawson. Jack was an antique dealer for many years in Ohio and Indiana. He also comes from a family of auctioneers, Ova and Orville Lawson. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son Joey Lawson; daughter Miranda Haskett; and brother Steven Lawson. He is survived by his wife Rena Lawson of New Paris; sons: Eddie (Melissa) Lawson of New Paris, Jackie (Sarah) Lawson of Lewisburg and Robert (Brandy) Downing of Richmond; daughters: Amanda Downing of Richmond and Kayla Lutz of New Paris; numerous grandchildren; sister Margaret Jordan of Arcanum; brother Garvin Lawson of Laurel; aunt Doris Shupert of Leesburg, OH; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10:00 am until time of funeral service at 11:00 am at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main Street, Eaton, OH with Pastor Andrew Stensaas officiating. Burial will follow at Monroe Cemetery in Eldorado, OH. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -