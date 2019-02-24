Services
Jack Lackey

- - Jack Lackey, 83, passed away Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Diana; son, Joshua (Jennifer) Lackey, Barbara Day, Shane (Tamara) Creech, Chance (Cathy) Creech; and grandchildren, Autumn Walker, Rayna Lackey, Gavin Lackey, Zack Fox and Kate Fox.

Jack had a great life. When he was younger he built a bicycle and placed it in a race in which he rode it to the finish line backwards and won. He also had worked as a barker in the carnival and rode his motorcycle on the wall of death. There wasn't much that he wouldn't do.

In 1958, he went to the service where he served two years. After the service, he worked different jobs until he started work at Roots Dresser until he retired after 37 years. During his time at Roots he enjoyed traveling to Canada on hunting and fishing trips. He married at the age of 45.

After retiring in 1998, he enjoyed shooting at the range and was a lifetime member of the NRA. He will be sadly missed by his many friends and family.

A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 5 p.m. at the American Legion of Connersville, IN. The family has requested no flowers.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 24, 2019
