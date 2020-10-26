1/1
Jack Lee Cauble
Jack Lee Cauble

Centerville, IN - Jackie Lee (Jack) Cauble, died October 23, 2020 at Golden Rule Nursing Home with his wife by his side. He was born October 9th, 1934, in Monticello, IN, to Kenneth Cauble and Myrtle Bush Cauble. He lived most of his life in Centerville and Wayne County areas.

He was a 1953 graduate of Whitewater School. He retired from Belden after 43 years and was a member of the 25 Year Club.

He served several years in the National Guard and was a member of the Wayne County Mounted Patrol.

He loved traveling, horses, boating, golfing and other outdoor sports and IU Basketball.

He attended First Baptist Church of Centerville.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Delcie Lakes Cauble; cousins; his little dog, Chili and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law: Willie and Elva Lakes; aunts; uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Family and friends may visit the funeral home Wednesday one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery, Centerville, IN. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com






Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
