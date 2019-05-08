Services
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
1:00 PM

222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
Jack Lee Lasley


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jack Lee Lasley Obituary
Jack Lee Lasley

Richmond - Jack Lee Lasley 78 of Richmond died in his home May 5, 2019 after a long illness. He was born December 24, 1940 in Winchester to Glen David and Mary Esther Davis Lasley and lived here most of his life.

He was a welder at York Casket.

He was a member of the National Rifle Association; he was also a member of the Old Trail Rifle and Pistol Club.

He is survived by his daughter Theresa Rose of Richmond, two grandchildren, two great grandchildren, one brother David Lasley of Gainesville, GA., four nieces and nephews Kim Smith of Centerville, Janet Moore of Cambridge City, Troy Lasley and Sybil Lasley both of Gainesville, GA,.

He is preceded in death by his parents, fiancée Alma Nickell, son Jack Lee Laskey Jr., one brother Charles Lasley.

Services will be 1:00PM Thursday May 9, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Martin Holman officiating; burial will be in Goshen Cemetery. Friends may call from 5:00pm to 8:00pm Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 8, 2019
