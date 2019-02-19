Jack M. Stottlemire II



Richmond - Jack M. Stottlemire II 79 of Richmond went peacefully to be with the Lord Saturday February 16, 2019 at his home. He was born December 9, 1938 in Lisbon, Ohio and lived here most of his life.



He was a truck driver for I.R.C.&D. Trucking and a member of the Teamsters Union #135. Jack retired from the Army as a First Sergeant. He was drafted into the Army in 1962, serving in Germany. Upon returning to the United States, he reenlisted in the Army Reserves becoming a Senior Drill Sergeant and the First Sergeant of his training company. He was a member of the West Eaton Pike Pentecostal Tabernacle Church. Jack enjoyed camping, golf, and spending time with his grandchildren.



Survivors include his wife Louetta who he married in 1961, two sons Jack E. (Kimberly) Stottlemire of Fayetteville, North Carolina and James D. (Gayla) Stottlemire of Centerville, eight grandchildren Ann (Nathan) Carter, Taylor (Evan) Koons, Jacob Stottlemire, Jared (Tyjae) Stottlemire, Abby (Jacob) Pankey, and Olivia Stottlemire, one great granddaughter Adalyn Carter, one brother Timothy (Linda) Stottlemire, two sisters Carol Mengerink and Linda Seitz, nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by two grandsons Joseph M. and Evan J. Stottlemire, his parents Jack M. and Audrey Stottlemire Sr. and Henry and Rita Mengerink, one sister Patricia Peterson and one brother Robert Stottlemire.



Funeral services will be 1:00 P.m. Friday February 22, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Pastor Tyler Luck and Pastor Ronnie Baker officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery with military rites by the Wayne County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Thursday February 21, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to the West Eaton Pike Pentecostal Tabernacle Church 480 West Eaton Pike Richmond, Indiana 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com.