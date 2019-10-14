|
Jack Richardson
Cambridge City - Jack Randall Richardson, 58, passed away Sunday morning October 13, 2019 at his home in Cambridge City. Jack was born in Orland, California on September 10, 1961. He had lived in Brownsville before moving to Cambridge City 3 years ago. Jack was a carpenter and mechanic by trade and had worked for Nelson-Curry Farms in Liberty for 25 years, Caldwell-Banker Real Estate in Oxford, Ohio for 6 years and most recently at Whitewater State Park. Jack was an avid collector of guns, knives and wolf pictures. He enjoyed automobiles, going to car shows and fishing. He attended River of Life Church in Liberty.
Survivors include his mother, Virginia Ruth (Jackson) Richardson of California; fiancee', of 5 years, Rhonda (Shaneyfelt) Miller of Cambridge City; 5 siblings, Trisha A. Center, Paula G. Russell, Wesley A. Richardson, Lester D. Richardson and Joe D. Richardson; stepdaughter, Jackie Butterfield; 2 step granddaughters; step sister, Nicole Friend; several nieces and nephews. Jack was preceded in death by his father, Jack Richardson and his sister, Pam Brisco.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services at 6 p.m. on Thursday October 17, 2019 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. Cremation will follow.
Online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019