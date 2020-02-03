|
Jack Silvers
New Paris, Ohio - Jack Allen Silvers, Sr, 70, of New Paris, Ohio passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton.
He was born on March 26, 1949 in Greenville, Ohio to Ralph Jr. Silvers and the late Eileen (Schlosser) Silvers.
In addition to his mother, Jack was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Silvers, Sr.; and his son-in-law, Dave Minner.
Jack was a 1968 graduate from Jefferson High School in New Paris. After graduation he started his career at Belden Wire and Cable in Richmond until he retired with over 40 years of service. Jack loved his family and enjoyed spending as much time with them as possible. He would attend his grandchildren's sporting events and support them in all their activities. It was not uncommon to find Jack tending to his vegetable garden and collecting glass paperweights and lamps. Jack cherished taking his father, Ralph, out to breakfast several times a week. Jack was a member of the Richmond VFW and the Richmond American Legion.
Jack served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Jack was awarded the Army Commendation Medal with "V" device (First Oak Leaf Cluster) for his heroism in connection against a hostile force while serving in the Republic of Vietnam. His actions permitted the capture of two prisoners and a large supply of ammunition. Jack also received the Army Commendation Medal for Meritorious Achievement in Vietnam in November 1969 and the Air Medal for Meritorious Achievement while participating in aerial flight in Vietnam from November 1969 to January 1970. Jack also received 2 Overseas Service Bars and a Bronze Star Medal.
In addition to his father, Jack is survived by his wife, Kathryn Ann (Barth) Silvers, whom he married on July 4, 1969; his children, Patty Minner of New Paris, and Jack Silvers, Jr. and his wife, Kerri, of Fountain City, Indiana; his grandchildren, Jarod Silvers and his wife Emily, Connor Silvers and his wife Grace, Marisa Wilson, Kayleigh Minner, Jagger Silvers, Rylee Minner, and Larkin Minner; his great grandchildren, Easton, Charleigh, and Logan Silvers; one great grandchild on the way; and his sisters, Joyce Van Winkle and her husband Ray, and Jill Spencer and her husband Les; his Barth siblings, Bob Barth and his wife Donna, Julie Rose, Rose Sbrocchi and her husband Nick, Steve Barth and his wife Monica, Tim Barth, Bill Barth and his wife April, Terry Barth and his wife Toni, and Mike Barth and his wife April.
A graveside service and burial will take place in Spring Lawn Cemetery in New Paris at the convenience of the family. Full Military Honors will be conducted at the cemetery.
The family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes, New Madison Campus with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020