Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel
1010 E. Main Street
Cambridge City, IN 47327
765-478-4221
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel
Cambridge City, IN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel
Cambridge City, IN
Cambridge City - Jacqueline Schmidt Vadakin, 89, of Cambridge City passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Golden Rule Living Center in Richmond. She was born on April 30, 1930 in Muncie, IN to Elmer and Edna (Turner) Condon. She attended the Centerville Church of the Nazarene. Jacqueline was active at the Golay Senior Center and devoted a big part of her life to caring for others, as a nurses assistant at nursing homes and in their homes and baby sitting many children.

Survivors include her children, Charles "Chuck" (Martha) Schmidt and Sheila (Larry) Sherwood;

7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters, Barbara Perry, Mary Schwer and Reva Johnson; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert "Smitty" Schmidt on April 15, 2001 and Daniel Vadakin on August 10, 2012; and her brother James A. Condon.

Friends may call on Saturday, June 29 from 2 pm until the Celebration of Life service starts at 3pm at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel in Cambridge City.

Online condolences may be made at www.waskoms.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 26, 2019
