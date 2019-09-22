Services
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Jacquelyn Hodapp Obituary
Jacquelyn Hodapp

Eaton - Jacquelyn Abare Lavarnway Hodapp, age 74, of Eaton, OH passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at her daughter's residence in Strongsville, OH. She was born on May 25, 1945 in Malone, NY to the late Berton and Rose Abare. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her grandson Brandon Lavarnway. She is survived by her husband Jim Hodapp; daughters Michele Bone, Paulette (John) Bair and adopted daughter Debbie (Brian) Smith; son Chris (Pam) Hodapp; sisters Mae (Joel) LaPlante and Judy Fountain; grandchildren Brian (Lindsay) Bone, Nathan (Emily) Pelfrey, Karter (Kade Rigsby) Pinkleton, Jeremy Bair, Seth Hodapp and Adriana Hodapp; great grandchild Karli Branch; several nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law Janet (Richard) Rensing and Jackie (Jace) Lee; and brother-in-law Joseph (Jackie) Hodapp. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 2:00 pm until time of memorial service at 4:00 pm at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH. Memorial contributions in Jackie's memory may be sent to Cypress Hospice, 2 Berea Commons, Suite 1, Berea, OH 44017. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 22, 2019
