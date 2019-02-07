|
Jalen Tyler Austin
Connersville, IN - Jalen Tyler Austin age 21, passed away on February 4, 2019. He was born January 7, 1998, to Darci Gibson Moore and Michael Austin, in Richmond, Indiana.
He was a 2016 graduate of Richmond High School. He enjoyed music, playing soccer, video games, playing the drums and spending time with family.
He leaves to cherish his memory; son: Kyson Oliver Austin and his mother, Brianna Dillow; parents, mother: Darci (Garland) Moore; father: Michael (Jodi) Austin; two sisters: Ella Grace Austin and Kynlee Nichole Marker; three brothers: Donovan Chandler, Shaqur Dock and Jaxson Marker; maternal grandparents: Cindy (Rick) Blaney, Kevin (Sally) Gibson; paternal grandmother: Mary Austin; two aunts: Cassondra Gibson and Ashley (Michael) French; four uncles: Aaron Price, Chris (Courtney) Blaney, Nicholas Blaney and Jordan Blaney; several cousins; and a host of other relatives and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, close friends, Olivia Wallace and Johnnie Estep; and his best four-legged friend, "Bowser."
Funeral services will be held at his church, Lighthouse Assembly of God Church on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Ralph Holdeman officiating. Family and friends may visit Saturday at the church three hours prior to the service. Interment will be in Goshen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send monetary donations for help with funeral expenses, to Lighthouse Assembly of God Church, 2339 West Cart Road, Richmond, Indiana, 47374. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 7, 2019