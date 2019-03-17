|
|
James A. Mencin
Richmond - James A. Mencin, age 81, of Richmond, Indiana passed away Wednesday (March 13, 2019) at Reid Health Care. James was born on May 30, 1937 to John and Margaret Stiess Mencin in Montclair, New Jersey and had lived here since 1973.
James is preceded in death by his parents John and Margaret Mencin. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on (Wednesday) March 20, 2019 at St. Andrew Cemetery. Deacon Jim Miller will officiate.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 17, 2019