Services
Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-7684
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Andrew Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for James Mencin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Mencin


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James A. Mencin Obituary
James A. Mencin

Richmond - James A. Mencin, age 81, of Richmond, Indiana passed away Wednesday (March 13, 2019) at Reid Health Care. James was born on May 30, 1937 to John and Margaret Stiess Mencin in Montclair, New Jersey and had lived here since 1973.

James is preceded in death by his parents John and Margaret Mencin. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on (Wednesday) March 20, 2019 at St. Andrew Cemetery. Deacon Jim Miller will officiate.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now