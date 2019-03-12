|
|
James "Ted" Asche
Hagerstown - James Theodore "Ted" Asche, 94, of Hagerstown, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Randolph Nursing Home, Winchester. He was born on October 21, 1924 at Dabney, IN to Frank and Rose (Palmer) Asche and lived in Hagerstown most of his life. He served in the Navy during WWII. He was a member of American Legion Post 333, Hagerstown Lodge #49, F&AM, Indianapolis Valley Scottish Rite and Hagerstown First United Methodist Church. Upon his retirement from Perfect Circle / Dana Corp after 40 years of service, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking. He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife of 73 years, Mary Asche; two daughters, Deborah Cox (Steve) of Winchester and Janice Ridge (James) of Modoc; 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 4 brothers, Fred, Estel, Ollie and Edward Asche and 4 sisters, Elizabeth Kolodziej, Anna Schmaltz, Elmira Schmaltz and Clarabelle Lind. Visitation will be 1:00 to 2:30 PM on Wednesday, March 13, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will follow at 2:30 PM. Pastor John Huff will officiate. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Hospice Group, 9320 Priority Way, West Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46240-1437.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 12, 2019