Services
Culberson Funeral Home
51 S Washington St
Hagerstown, IN 47346
(765) 489-5511
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Culberson Funeral Home
51 S Washington St
Hagerstown, IN 47346
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
2:30 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for James Asche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Ted" Asche


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James "Ted" Asche Obituary
James "Ted" Asche

Hagerstown - James Theodore "Ted" Asche, 94, of Hagerstown, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Randolph Nursing Home, Winchester. He was born on October 21, 1924 at Dabney, IN to Frank and Rose (Palmer) Asche and lived in Hagerstown most of his life. He served in the Navy during WWII. He was a member of American Legion Post 333, Hagerstown Lodge #49, F&AM, Indianapolis Valley Scottish Rite and Hagerstown First United Methodist Church. Upon his retirement from Perfect Circle / Dana Corp after 40 years of service, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking. He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife of 73 years, Mary Asche; two daughters, Deborah Cox (Steve) of Winchester and Janice Ridge (James) of Modoc; 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 4 brothers, Fred, Estel, Ollie and Edward Asche and 4 sisters, Elizabeth Kolodziej, Anna Schmaltz, Elmira Schmaltz and Clarabelle Lind. Visitation will be 1:00 to 2:30 PM on Wednesday, March 13, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will follow at 2:30 PM. Pastor John Huff will officiate. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Hospice Group, 9320 Priority Way, West Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46240-1437.

Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now