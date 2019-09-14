Services
Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home
920 Central Ave
Connersville, IN 47331
(765) 825-3131
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home
920 Central Ave
Connersville, IN 47331
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home
920 Central Ave
Connersville, IN 47331
James Creamer


1953 - 2019
James Creamer Obituary
James Creamer

Connersville - James Edward Creamer, age 65, passed away at his residence Thursday, September 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was born October 22, 1953 in Connersville, to George D. and Phyllis Jean Hopkins Creamer. He was a graduate of Connersville High School with the class of 1971. Jim started his career in sales with his father in the casket business and retired from sales with Kirby Risk Electrical in February 2019 after 25 years of service. He enjoyed traveling with his friends, especially to casinos. Jim loved to be outdoors and was the first to appreciate good food.

Jim is survived by his wife, the former Pam Johnson, whom he married October 1, 1983 in Connersville; his daughter: Jennifer McCullum and her fiancé, Chris Bottomley of Connersville; his son: Scott Creamer and wife, Lyndsey of Sterling, Virginia; his grandson: Noah McCullum of Connersville; his granddaughter: Emma Creamer of Sterling, Virginia; his brother: Geoff Creamer and wife, Ramona of Englewood, Florida; his sisters and their husbands: Jean Ann Conley and Bill of Dublin, Ohio; Janelyn Sebree and Buddy of Evansville; Jill Uphaus and Ric of Troy, Alabama; several very special nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and a special aunt: Carolyn Konstanzer.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his maternal grandparents: Ernie and Lorene Hopkins and paternal grandparents: Frank and Hazel Creamer.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Myers Chapel, Connersville. Interment will follow in Dale Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, where memorial contributions may be made to the Fayette County Cancer Society, P.O. Box 480, Connersville, IN 47331. For additional information and features, go to www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 14, 2019
