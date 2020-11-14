1/1
Rev. James Dean Alcorn
Rev. James Dean Alcorn

Richmond - Rev. James Dean Alcorn 48 of Richmond passed away unexpectedly November 11, 2020. He was born January 27, 1972 in Dayton to James "Don" and Betty Rayburg Alcorn; he lived in Huber Heights, OH.; he moved to Richmond 14 years ago.

James worked for the USPS as a mail carrier in Trotwood and Huber Heights.

He was a licensed minister and was a board member of Calvary United Pentecostal Church.

James taught discipleship and was a mentor to many; he had a servant's heart, he was kind, and accountable.

He was a great father and husband; he loved to play golf and was a good athlete; he was a friend to all.

He is survived by his parents Don and Betty Alcorn, his wife of 14 years Nikka Alcorn, four children Kylie Alcorn, Alexis Alcorn both of Vandalia, OH., Neil Hall, Christian Hall of Richmond, three grandchildren Jamason Hall, Hunter and Emma Waters; two sisters Donice Alcorn, Tara Alcorn, one brother Joshua (Nicole) Alcorn all of Huber Heights, OH., several nieces, nephews, his best friend Rev. Terry Shepard, many friends and church family.

He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, his Christian mentor Linda Gifford.

Services will be 11AM Tuesday November 17, 2020 at New Life Worship Center 3350 Benchwood Rd. Dayton, Ohio 45414; Rev. Terry Shepard, Rev. Ben Smith, and Rev. Jimmy Toney will be officiating; private burial will be at Earlham Cemetery in Richmond. Friends may call Monday from 4:00 PM to 8:00PM Monday at New Life Worship Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary United Pentecostal Church 3600 IN-121, Richmond, IN 47374

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com






Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
