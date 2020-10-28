James E. Krick
Avon - James E. Krick, 83, of Avon, previously of Richmond, went home to be with the Lord on the afternoon of Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was born July 26, 1937 in Richmond, Indiana, a son of the late Albert W. and Leora (Bragg) Krick. Jim was a graduate of Richmond High School and married the love of his life, Peggy M. Drew, on December 13, 1958. He worked for General Motors for 22 years prior to retiring in 2000. Jim retired a second time from the West End Savings Bank in Richmond. He attended Calvary Bible Church in Plainfield. He enjoyed traveling with his family and had visited every state except Hawaii. He also enjoyed attending church revivals. Those left to cherish Jim's memory include his three daughters, Terry L. (husband: Larry) Barrett of Knoxville, TN, Brenda J. Krick (husband: Jeff Morefield) of New Castle and Tonya M. Mitchell of Avon; eight grandchildren, Christopher, Brooke and Daniel (wife: Stacey) Collins, Amber (husband: Ryan) Wagner, Michael and Brittnee Suttles, Brandon and Brad Mitchell; one great-grandchild, Audrey Faith Collins; two step-great-grandchildren, Bryson and McKenna Wagner; a brother, Billy Joe (wife: Diane) Krick of North Carolina; two sisters, Ruth Lamar of St. Petersburg, FL and Mary Louise (husband: Gene) Springer of McCordsville and several nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 58 years, Peggy M. Krick; six brothers, Albert, Francis, Paul, Robert, and twins, Lloyd and Floyd. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, October 30, 2020 at Sproles Family Funeral Home with the Rev. James Shuck and Rev. Rollin Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in Richmond. Friends may call from 4 - 7 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be offered to The Gathering Together, a home for the terminally ill, www.thegatheringtogether.org
