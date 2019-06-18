James Evan Hall



Richmond - James Evan Hall, age 72, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Reid Health.



Born August 11, 1946, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Carlton Blaine and Auda Belle Craige Hall, Jim lived in Richmond most of his life. He was a graduate of Jefferson High School in New Paris, Ohio. Jim served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and later served in the Indiana National Guard, where he was fondly known as "Blind Baby". Jim retired from Visteon after 30 years of service. He was a member of the VFW Kirk-Little Post 1108, Marine Corps League, and American Legion Harry Ray Post #65 and a lifetime member of AMVETS. Jim served in the Wayne County Honor Guard for the past 12 years, and as commander for the last 10 years, which was his passion. He formerly served on the board of Help The Animals and many officer positions in various military clubs. Jim was a very talented artist having painted many murals and designs around the community. When he had a paintbrush in his hand, it was magic.



Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Kathy Pool Hall, to whom he was married December 17, 1983; sons, Josh Hall of Centerville, Indiana, and Adam Hall of Richmond; sister-in-law, Patti Krull of Richmond; nieces, Joy (Doug) Rohrer and Beth (Clint) Newton; nephew, Ron (Clara) Bales; great-nieces, Megan (Ryan Moore) Stamps, Brittany (Paul Burns Jr.) Stamps, Lyndsey Rohrer, Allie Bales, Brittney Jenkins, Amber Mercer, Skylar Bales, and Campbell Newton; great-nephews, Joshua (Sisila) Rohrer and Gavin and Gunnar Newton; great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, Greyson, Mia, Kyllie, Whitney, Brody, Peyton, Callie, Oliver, and Zoe; fur babies, Daisey, Rory, Coco, Bela, Jack, and Stardust; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Glenna; great-nephews, Dougie and Cooper; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Maxine and Robert Pool.



Visitation for James Evan Hall will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. John C. Jones II officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery's Veteran's Field of Honor with military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary