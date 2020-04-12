|
|
James Foreman
New Madison, Ohio - James Allen Foreman, 86, of New Madison, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Reid Health in Richmond, Indiana.
He was born June 28, 1933, near Eaton, Ohio, to the late Virgil and Marie (Crout) Foreman.
Jim spent his life farming and taught his family the value of a strong work ethic. He enjoyed supporting his children and grandchildren in their activities and loved to golf, play cards and watch westerns on television. Upon retiring from farming, he worked part-time at Tri-Village Schools and assisted with the Harrison Township Trustees. Jim was a graduate of Hollansburg High School and served in the U.S. Army following graduation. He was a member of the American Legion LaRoy Farst Post #245.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Helen (Delmer) Unum, Reva (James) Poling, and Margaret (Charles) Hoffman; brother Charles Foreman, brothers-in-law Duane Hiatt and Stanley Jenkins; and an infant sister, Vera.
Jim is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty (Wolfe) Foreman, whom he married on February 15, 1957; his children, Kim (Dave) Brewer of Palestine, Tami (Scott) Brewer of Palestine, James (Tammy) Foreman Jr. of New Madison, Peggy (Willard) Fisherback of New Madison, and Scott (Connie) Foreman of New Madison; his grandchildren, Amy (Tom) Farmer, Jason (Amanda) Brewer, Chris (Mattie) Brewer, Holly (Andrew) Holtzman, Ashley Brewer, Josh (Kayla) Fisherback, Brittani (TJ) Hines, Daniel (Kendra) Foreman, Kassie (Travis) Presler, Heidi (Matt) Sanders, Brett (Jen) Foreman, Alexa (Dillon) Hesson, and Madison Foreman; his 28 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Dorothy Hiatt and Patty Jenkins; his sister-in-law, Barbara Foreman; his special friend Robert (Brenda) Carr; and many beloved nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.
A private family viewing will be held at Tribute Funeral Home in New Madison.
A public graveside service will take place on April 14, 2020, at 2:30 P.M. at Greenmound Cemetery in New Madison. Pastor Gregory Hyre will officiate. Social distancing guidelines will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Tri-Village Rescue Services, P.O. Box 247, New Madison, Ohio 45346
Services are entrusted to Tribute Funeral Homes and online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tributefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020