Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
James Hauck


1950 - 2019
James Hauck Obituary
James Hauck

Richmond, IN - James Hauck age 69, passed away on August 21, 2019. He was born April 16, 1950, to James and Elizabeth Hauck in Huntington, Indiana. He enjoyed sitting in his recliner watching westerns, motorcycles, jazz and shooting pool. He is survived by his wife: Donna Jean Hauck; five sons: Tommy, Chad, Brad, Jamie and Kayden; four daughters: Janie, Ashlee, Isabella and Cassidy; brother: Jack; sister: Georgiana; several grandchildren and several great grandchildren. He also leaves special friends, his brother: Jack and Angela Cook. He is preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 6:00 PM, with Pastor Jeremy Hudelson officiating. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home Wednesday from 5:00 - 6:00 PM. Following cremation, burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Send online condolences to www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 25, 2019
