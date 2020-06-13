James "Jim" HolyfieldRichmond - James "Jim" R. Holyfield, age 90, passed away at his home on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Jim was born in Bassfield, Mississippi on March 18, 1930 to Sidney "Marshall" and Effie Lott Holyfield. Jim was raised in Pascagoula, MS and graduated from Pascagoula High School. He attended Pearl River Junior College and went on to graduate from the University of Southern Mississippi with a BS and Masters in Education. He taught in Bay St. Louis and Leflore County School Districts in MS. He also taught in Florida and Louisiana. He finished his public school career as an administrator with Moss Point School District in Mississippi where he served as the curriculum coordinator. He went on to receive his PhD. from The Ohio State University and became a faculty member at Ohio State. Following his retirement at Ohio State, Jim went on to supervise student teachers throughout east central Indiana for Ball State University. Many of his former students consider him to be one of their best teachers. He helped many students, teams, athletes, and organizations during his lifetime in education. He was an avid Richmond Red Devil fan. Additionally, Jim loved the Ohio State Buckeyes and was a season ticket holder for football and basketball for many years. Jim was a member of First Presbyterian Church. Jim served in the United States Army. His philanthropical outreach included many Richmond organizations.Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brother Curtis Holyfield, sisters Ethel Townsend, Doris Erickson and Itasca Hannah Ezell. He is survived by one sister, Elma Waters, and many nieces and nephews. There will not be a public service. Burial arrangements are being made by Riggle-Waltermann Funeral Home.