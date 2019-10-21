|
|
James Howard Dungan
Pascagoula, Miss. - James Howard Dungan, age 56, of Pascagoula, Mississippi, died Friday, October 18, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born July 16, 1963, in Richmond, Indiana, to Frank and Lorraine Klein Dungan, Jim grew up in this community. He was a 1981 graduate of Richmond High School and earned an associate degree in electronic engineering from Ivy Tech Community College in 2001. Jim served in the U.S. Army from 1985-1994. He later served as a police officer in LaGrange, Georgia, from 2004-2010 and at the Troup County Sheriff's Office from 2011-2012. Jim was a member of the Marine Corps League in Richmond and the Singing River Yacht Club and was a former Mason. He enjoyed working on anything with wheels and had opened his own automotive shop in Mississippi for a short period of time. Jim also enjoyed building computers and watching all the NFL football games. He had a passion for cooking and would often watch several of the Food Network shows in order to discover new recipes to try. His favorite meal to make was gumbo, thanks to his friends in Louisiana. Most of all, Jim loved spending time with his family and friends. He never met a stranger.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Sherri Cavin Dungan; children, Brion Dungan of Richmond and Lacey (Billy) Keeble of LaGrange, Georgia; grandchildren, Brayden, Madison, Kadiance, and Piper Dungan, all of Richmond and Kiley and Kamryn Keeble, both of LaGrange; siblings, Larry (Jette) Dungan of Winchester, Indiana, Linda Burke of LaGrange, Tom (Sylvia) Dungan of Centerville, Indiana, Sharon (Sonny) Tudor of Greens Fork, Indiana, Steve Dungan of Quapaw, Oklahoma, Susie Smith of Richmond, and Connie (Frank) Gross of Centerville; many nieces and nephews; many friends, including his longtime military friend, Jim McClain and best friend, Kelly Price, who trained him to be a police officer; and his dedicated dog, Clyde Robert, who he often called his "ride or die partner".
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Cathy and John Berry; and brother-in-law, John Burke.
Visitation for James Howard Dungan will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home with Rev. James E. Slaven officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery's Veteran's Field of Honor with military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019