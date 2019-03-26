James J. Vosmeier



Richmond, IN - James J. Vosmeier 75 of Richmond died March 23, 2019 at Ambassador Health Care following an accident. He was born January 27, 1944 in Richmond to Lawrence J. and Ruth E. Boyd Vosmeier and lived here all his life.



Jim retired from Nettle Creek Industries He was a founding member of Holy Family Catholic Church of the Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, and never missed a Sunday or Holy Day Mass.



Survivors include his sister Janet Vosmeier of Richmond, his brother John (Deanie) Vosmeier of Brookville, Ohio, two nieces Sarah (Chris) Cooper and Jennifer (Matt) Buley, one nephew Eric Vosmeier, one great niece Caroline Cooper, two great nephews Noah and Ethan Buley. He is preceded in death by his parents.



Liturgy of Christian Burial will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday March 28, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, with Rev. John Luerman officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Friends may call 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Thursday at the church. Memorial contributions may be given to Seton Elementary School 240 South 6th Street Richmond, Indiana 47374. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary