James Kenneth "Kenny" Voiles
Richmond - James Kenneth "Kenny" Voiles, age 86, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, November 23, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born May 1, 1934, in McCreary County, Kentucky, to Issac Mitchell and Lou Verna Stephens Voiles, Kenny lived in Richmond most of his life. He worked in the sanitation department at the Richmond State Hospital.
Survivors include his daughter, Pamela Sue Carico of Richmond; sons, Kenneth Eugene (Hazel) Voiles of Dayton, Ohio, Gary Lee Voiles (Anna Pierson) of Kentucky, Charles Scott Voiles of Richmond, and Chris (Nicole) Voiles and Dustin Voiles, both of Hamilton, Ohio; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Lou (Bill) Crabtree of Michigan; nieces; nephews; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Lucy Marie Hoke Voiles, who died December 16, 2011; sons, Isaac Mitchell and James Douglas Voiles; parents; six sisters; and two brothers.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, there will be no public services for James Kenneth "Kenny" Voiles. A livestream viewing will be from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, on the Doan & Mills Funeral Home website. Private burial will be in Christian Union Cemetery in Brownsville, Indiana. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
