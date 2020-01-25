|
|
James L. Jordan
Richmond - James L. Jordan Sr. age 71, passed away January 23, 2020 at home
Born in Richmond, IN on Feb 17, 1948 to Arthur and Ruth Jordan.
Attended Richmond High School, served in the U.S. Army
Served two tours in VietNam and was awarded the Purple Heart Medal, Bronze Star for Valor.
He was a life member of the VFW Post 1108 where he served as Post Commander in 2011, American Legion Harry Ray Post 65, life member of Vietnam Veterans Association (VVA)
He enjoyed spending time at the VFW with friends, mushroom hunting, fishing, spending time with family and close friends. Jim was a giving person and would help anyone in need.
He retired from Wayne County Highway Dept where he was a mechanic.
He is survived by Kathy Sherer Jordan whom he was married to for 48 yrs. His son Jim Jordan Jr. (Missy), grandsons, Campbell and Grant Coorssen, Skyler Jordan, Jack and Cooper Jordan, brothers, Everett Jordan (Linda) and Bernard Jordan (Pam). Nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Jason Jordan, three brothers Carl, William, Rex.
Services will be 10:00AM Tuesday January 28, 2020 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home; burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery with Military Rites. Friends may call from 4:00PM to 7:00PM Monday January 27, 2020 at the Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hope House PO Box 1828 Richmond, IN. 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020