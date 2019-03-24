|
James L. McCargish
Eaton, OH - James L. McCargish, age 87, of Eaton, OH passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Brookdale Senior Living Center in Richmond, IN. He was born May 17, 1931 in Dayton, OH to the late Clifford and Leona (Bayless) McCargish. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School; was a U.S. Army Veteran; was a member of the Visitation Catholic Church, Eaton, OH and the Knights of Columbus; and was a founding member and coach of the Trotwood Boys Baseball Club. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Betty McCargish; and sisters Virginia Eyink and Helen Phillips. He is survived by his son Jim G. (Lora) McCargish of Eaton; son Dan McCargish of Eaton; daughter Amy (Kevin) Bowser of Eaton; grandchildren: Jenny McCargish, Jim D. (Ashley) McCargish, Maxwell Bowser, Alexandra Bowser, Kasey Bowser, Mickey (Tia) McCargish, Katherine McCargish, Mason McCargish, Callie McCargish and Lewis Bowser; great grandchildren: Lucas and Calvin McCargish; sister Norma Hall of Greenville, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:00 am on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Visitation Catholic Church, 407 East Main Street, Eaton, OH. Burial will be at Preble Memory Gardens, West Alexandria, OH. Visitation calling hours will be from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton. Memorial contributions may be made to Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 24, 2019