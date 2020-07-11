James Lee Kinsey
Richmond, Ind. - James Lee Kinsey, age 82, of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at Forest Park Health Campus.
Born July 31, 1937, in Richmond, Indiana, to Harry and Audrey Brown Kinsey, James was a life-long resident of Richmond. He graduated from Richmond High School in 1956. James proudly served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Marsh Supermarket, formerly Cox's Supermarket, after working as a manager for over 30 years. James later worked in the meat department at Walmart for six years. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. James enjoyed sports, Las Vegas, and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Bonnie Sue Jones Kinsey; sons, William (Kari) Kinsey and John Kinsey, both of Richmond and Michael (Alicia) Kinsey of Indianapolis, Indiana; grandchildren, Margaret, Ian, and Sean Kinsey; sister, Pam Garafalo of Arkansas; sister-in-law, Linnea Kinsey of Indianapolis; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and twin brother, Tom Kinsey.
Visitation for James Lee Kinsey will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 815 West Main Street, Richmond, with Fr. Sengole T. Gnanaraj officiating. Entombment will be in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum with military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish for Seton schools, 240 South 6th Street, Richmond, IN 47374 or Wayne County Special Olympics
, P.O. Box 42, Webster, IN 47392.
