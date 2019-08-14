|
|
James Leslie Good Jr.
Richmond - On August 11, James Leslie Good Jr., devoted husband and father, grandfather and great-grandfather went to be with the Lord at the age of 76.
There will be no formal funeral service or visitation. The family will be together privately!
James was born in Paris, Illinois on August 2, 1943. He worked for Kraft Foods Inc. and Miller Brewing for over 30 years. Retired in 1999 to work in the family business.
James is survived by his wife, Peggy R. Good for 34 years of marriage; his children, Alison G. Morgan and husband Jeff, Anthony N. Good and wife Donna, Mark Cates, Jason Moore, Greg Singleton, Todd Good and Chris Good. His sister, Maurine G. Shook of Indiana; his brother, Jerry Good and wife Rosie of Ohio and many nieces and nephews. His grandchildren, Maggie, Ryan, Damien, Brody, Taylor Brooke, Samantha, Kylie, Alec, Gavin, Austin, Jarred, Andy, Grant and great granddaughter, Izzy;
In addition to his parents, James L. Good Sr. and Alice Maxine Hall Good, he was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Good at the age of 6.
He loved to watch Indiana and Duke playing basketball on TV. He enjoyed getting together with his children and grandchildren. He graduated from Centerville High School in Indiana with honors! He loved playing basketball and he was a real Hoosier! He attended Ball State University. He will be missed by all of his family and friends! He was the one that everyone went to if they had a question about fixing or repairing something!
There was only one "Jim"!
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Spray Christian Church, 521 Washburn Avenue, Eden, NC 27288.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 14, 2019