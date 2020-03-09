|
|
James Lewis "Jim" Frost
Richmond - James Lewis "Jim" Frost, age 75, of Richmond, Indiana, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his home.
Born April 28, 1944, in Union County, Indiana, to Austin and John Ann Stevens Frost, Jim was a life-long resident of Union and Wayne County. He was a 1962 graduate of Liberty High School, but had attended Kitchel High School before it consolidated. Jim served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Richmond Baking Company, where he was a delivery driver. Jim was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, Colt Collectors Association, L.C. Smith Collectors Association, and Old Trails Rifle and Pistol Club in Richmond. He was also a member of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War and Ohio Gun Collectors Association.
Survivors include his son, Andy Lewis Frost of Greens Fork, Indiana; granddaughter, Robin Frost of Richmond; grandson, Jared Frost of Greens Fork; sister, Diana Jo Schimil of West Alexandria, Ohio; nieces; nephews; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Elnora Gilly, Mary Ann Frost, and Letty Crist.
Memorial visitation for James Lewis "Jim" Frost will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Chaplain Rick Alvey officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard. Burial will be in Somerville Cemetery in Somerville, Ohio, at the convenience of the family.
