James M. "Jimmy" Doss
James M. "Jimmy" Doss

Richmond - James M. "Jimmy" Doss, 67, of Richmond passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at a friend's home in New Palestine, after a long illness.

He was born April 7, 1953, in Plainfield. On December 2, 1982, he married Carol Ann Powers, and she survives.

In addition to Carol, Jimmy is survived by his brother-in-law, Thomas Powers and wife, Vickie, of Connersville; sisters-in-law, Kelley Powers of Richmond, and Dana Tansell and husband, Rick, of Lebanon; best friends, Lee and Wendee Pope; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jimmy graduated in 1972 from Avon High School, and attended Indiana University on a football scholarship.

He attended Eaton Pike Pentecostal Church.

Jimmy was formerly a caregiver at McSherr, Inc.

He also leaves behind his dog, Hey Girl.

Services have been entrusted to Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, 819 South Harrison Street, Shelbyville, Indiana 46176.

Online condolences may be shared with Jimmy's family at www.freemanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.




Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Freeman Family Funeral Homes
819 S. Harrison St.
Shelbyville, IN 46176
317-392-2555
