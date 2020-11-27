James M. Werner
Lynn - James M. Werner 79 of Lynn passed away November 24, 2020, at Reid Health after a long Illness. He was born August 12, 1941, in Richmond to Harry Sr. and Frances E. Teetzel Werner and lived in Randolph County for 40 years.
He worked in maintenance at Fram in Greenville, Ohio.
Jim was a member of The Percheron Draft Horse Association; he raised, bred, and showed Percheron Draft Horses and Mules. He participated in truck pulling and enjoyed horse pulling.
He is survived by his four children Lori Revelia of Wesley Chapel, Florida, Christy (Chip Dunmon) Monroe of Warner Robins, Georgia, Angela (Rodney) Miller of Richmond, Jerry "Butch" (Twyla) Cope of Lynn, twelve grandchildren Brian Damon, Ciara, Brady, Jonathon, Kyle, Christopher, Mark Anthony, Kenneth, Shannon, Jessica, Brandi, eighteen great-grandchildren, three brothers Bill Werner, Russ Werner, Dale Werner, one sister Frances "Frankie" Werner, several nieces, and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two sons James Werner, Brian Werner, four brothers Bob, Tom, Harry Jr., Fred, three sisters Catherine, Emma, and Dorothy.
Services will be 1:00 PM Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home. Visitation will Sunday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com
. In accordance with State and County guidelines, masks will be required along with the observance of social distancing and a 25 person limitation will be required. The virtual funeral will be available at www.facebook.com/Stegall-Berheide-Orr
Funeral Home beginning at 1:00 PM