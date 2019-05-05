Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Doan and Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Doan and Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN
James Matthew Green Obituary
James Matthew Green

Greens Fork - James Matthew Green, age 56, of Greens Fork, Indiana, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, due to complications from cancer.

James was born in Harris County, Texas, on March 22, 1963, to Robert Paul and Alice Marie Ramsey Green. He was employed by East Central Electric in Marion, Indiana, where he met many wonderful friends. James loved the outdoors and sports.

James leaves behind the mother of his daughter, Shannon; daughter, Heather (Mitchell); grandson, Charlie; sisters, Karyn, Sharyn, and Jenny; brothers, Kenneth, Dennis, and Robert; and special friends, Randy and Kim Beck.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for James Matthew Green will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Wendy Canon officiating. Burial will be in Greens Fork South Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 5, 2019
