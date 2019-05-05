James Matthew Green



Greens Fork - James Matthew Green, age 56, of Greens Fork, Indiana, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, due to complications from cancer.



James was born in Harris County, Texas, on March 22, 1963, to Robert Paul and Alice Marie Ramsey Green. He was employed by East Central Electric in Marion, Indiana, where he met many wonderful friends. James loved the outdoors and sports.



James leaves behind the mother of his daughter, Shannon; daughter, Heather (Mitchell); grandson, Charlie; sisters, Karyn, Sharyn, and Jenny; brothers, Kenneth, Dennis, and Robert; and special friends, Randy and Kim Beck.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Visitation for James Matthew Green will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Wendy Canon officiating. Burial will be in Greens Fork South Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on May 5, 2019