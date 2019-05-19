James N. Miller



Richmond - James N. Miller, age 78, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at his home.



James was born on February 6, 1941, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, to Harold Walter and Violet Marie Cookman Miller. He graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1959 and was a 1962 graduate of Findlay College. James later earned a Bachelor of Mortuary Science degree. While working on his degree and after completing it, he worked at Tredway-Pollitt-Staver Funeral Home in Cincinnati, Ohio. Next, James managed several department stores, including Rink's and Big Lots. He then moved to Liberty, Indiana, where he was the owner of the Liberty Restaurant and Lounge. James relocated to Richmond in 1999. He retired from Elder-Beerman after more than 15 years of service. James enjoyed traveling, going on bus trips around the country, exercising with SilverSneakers, cooking, and baking. He was a loving brother and kind man.



Survivors include his sister, Saundra McQueen of Mount Vernon; niece, Julie (Keith) Chapman of Mount Vernon; nephews, Samuel (Carol) Miller of Mount Vernon and Matthew (Jennifer) Miller of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; great-nieces and great-nephews; cousins; many friends, including his best friend, David Loyd of Portland, Indiana; and cats, Binx and Vinnie.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, David Lee and Harold Walter "Sonny" Miller; brother-in-law, Samuel McQueen; and nephews, Samuel McQueen Jr. and Joseph McQueen.



Services for James N. Miller will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Mound View Cemetery in Mount Vernon. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.



Memorial contributions may be made to an animal shelter of the donor's choice.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.