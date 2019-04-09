Services
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
James Nole Hughes
James Nole Hughes

Richmond, IN - James Nole Hughes age 80, passed away at Reid Health on April 4, 2019. He was born March 24, 1939, to Dewey and Mamie (Stanton) Hughes in Liberty, Indiana.

James was a longtime resident of Richmond; and a graduate of Richmond High School. He was retired from Belden Cable after giving 32 years of service. He was a member of The Corvette Club and National Hot Rod Association (NHRA). He enjoyed drag racing and was an avid collector of model cars.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 38 years: Brenda Irene Hughes; two daughters: Brenda (Hughes) Young and Shelley (Hughes) Weaver; two step-children: Donnie Ray (Angela) Shepherd of Florence, KY and Shawn Alex (Kim) Shepherd of Fountain City, IN; grandchildren: Seth Aaron (Dallas) Shepherd of Fountain City, IN, Brianna Shepherd of Fountain City, IN, Jacob Lowell Cox of Florence, KY, Derek Weaver of Miami, FL, and Amanda Weaver of Pawtucket, RI; great grandchild: Hudson Weaver; sister: Kay (Bill) Farmer; brother-in-law: John Kelley; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by nine siblings: three brothers: Herbert Hughes, Robert Hughes and Harlan Hughes; and six sisters: Colleen Scaggs, Mary Angy, Phyllis Bartel, Ellen Sterling, Florence Hughes and Faye Kelley.

Funeral services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Johnny Shepherd officiating. Family and friends may visit Wednesday two hours prior to the service. Interment will be in Spring Lawn Cemetery, New Paris, Ohio. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 9, 2019
