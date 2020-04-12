|
James Otis Thomas, Jr.
Fort Wayne - James Otis Thomas, Jr. 89 of Fort Wayne, IN passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Richmond, IN February 1, 1931 to his parents James Otis Thomas and Edith Viola (Moller) Thomas. He graduated in 1948 from Richmond HS. Jim was a US Army veteran serving from 1954-1956. He moved to Fort Wayne in 1968 and retired from GTE in 1986. He was an avid bowler and held two national titles and was the owner of Georgetown Bowl Pro Shop for a number of years. He loved sports and played AAA baseball for the NY Yankees 1949-1950. He is survived by his daughters, Vickie Roberts of Fort Wayne, IN; Joni Winget of Richmond, IN; Debbie Herrington of Ladysmith, WI; and Sherry (John Logan) Thomas of Bruce, WI; Step-daughters Pauletta (Henry) Stewart and Iris (Bud) Lairson of Richmond, IN; 15 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Mary Louise Thomas who passed in 2017, only son, James Dwayne Thomas in 2016; and his 3 sons-in-law Richard Roberts, Jim Winget, and Michael Herrington. Memorials may be made in his honor to Heartland Hospice or to the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission. Private service will be conducted with entombment at Greelawn Cemetery. Arrangements by D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home 1140 Lake Ave. Fort Wayne, IN. To sign the online guestbook go to www.mccombandsons.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020